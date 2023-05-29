Buhari, Aisha depart Abuja for Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Katsina State.

He boarded the Nigerian Air Force aircraft with registration number 5N-FGW in company of his wife, son and few aides around 11:57am and the aircraft took off around 12:01.

Another NAF aircraft with registration number 5N-FGZ carrying his family members and other aides also took off immediately after the first one.

He was accompanied to the foot of the aircraft by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife as well his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, former FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello,

Former Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, former  Humanitarian Minster, Sadiya Farouq and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali also accompanied him.

