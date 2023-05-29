Buhari appoints Sha’aban Sharada, outgoing reps member, to head almajiri commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sha’aban Sharada as the executive secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, said Buhari appointed Sharada, an outgoing member of house of representatives from Kano, after signing the bill establishing the commission into law.

“Following his assent to the national commission for almajiri and out-of-school children education bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the house of representatives for Kano municipal, honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as executive secretary,” the statement reads.

Sharada has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a master of business administration from the University of Chichester, United Kingdom.

Buhari had signed three bills, including the national assembly service pensions board (establishment), the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (establishment) and the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Education, into law.

Buhari will hand over power to Bola Tinubu, president-elect on Monday at the inauguration ceremony to be held at Eagle Square, Abuja after completing his two-term of eight years in office.