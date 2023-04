Buhari begins eight-day visit to Saudi Arabia Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday morning, embark on an eight-day state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he is expected to perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

“Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from Tuesday, April 11 to 19 on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage,” a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, read on Monday evening.

In the statement titled ‘President Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit,’ Shehu said the President will be accompanied by his aides.

It marks his sixth and last visit to the Kingdom since assuming office in May 2015.

Out of over 40 countries Buhari has visited as President, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and France top the frequency table.

He has also visited Ethiopia five times and made three visits to the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Niger and Senegal.

Countries he has visited at least twice include China, Germany, Benin, The Gambia, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Mali, Chad and Germany.

The President has also visited Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, India, Sudan, Spain, Iran, Malta, Rwanda, Qatar, Turkey, Scotland, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Jordan, Burkina Faso, Belgium, Liberia and Japan; totaling over 40 countries and about 90 foreign trips.