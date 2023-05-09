Buhari congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Osun residents, especially the political class, to support Governor Ademola Adeleke for the prosperity of all and sundry.

Buhari gave the charge on Tuesday following the decision of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the electoral victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

A statement after the Supreme Court’s verdict by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina reads: ”President Muhammadu Buhari recognises the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

“With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.”