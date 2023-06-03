Buhari declares assets after leaving office, says ‘no debt, decrease in farm animals’

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In a tweet on Saturday, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson, said the development is in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

The asset declaration form is a schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) and is mandatory for all elected, appointed, recruited and contracted public officers.

All public officers are to declare their assets and liabilities on the assumption of office and at the end of their tenure.

Declarants are required by law to state their assets/liability including that of their spouses who is not a public officer and children under 18 years of age and submit same to the bureau within 30 days of the receipt of the forms.

Buhari directed all outgoing officials to declare their assets. “Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expect everyone from the Vice-President downwards to follow the system,” he had said.

Shehu said the CCB has issued an acknowledgement receipt to the former president. According to Shehu, the completed declaration showed that Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

“He has taken no loans and has no liability. The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years,” the post reads in part.