Buhari Did Not Achieve Anything In 8 Years, He Wants To Collapse APC – Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a beating from Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who claims the Nigerian leader accomplished nothing during his two terms in office.

The Nigerian President is not demonstrating his love for the populace, according to Ganduje, who made this claim on a television broadcast that Peoples Gazette watched.

He stated in Hausa that neither his first or second terms’ accomplishments could be cited as being very noteworthy. Why then is he announcing all these policies at this time? why not back seven years? He only wants to bring down the party that gave birth to him.

“How could someone care about Nigerians and then suggest a naira makeover policy? Why not after the election or seven years ago? This demonstrates his lack of leadership, as he would not remain composed if he were a good leader and saw people enraged burning their own property on fire.

Because we are aware that their goal is to thwart free and fair elections, we went to court to protest them. With God’s grace, all of their efforts will be for nothing because if we win the election, we’ll roll back all of these programs.

In addition, Ganduje commented on the Supreme Court’s directive on the use of the previous notes and the distribution of the new notes.

“People’s businesses are suffering, and you are begging for more time,” he claimed. Any supermarket that doesn’t accept old naira notes has been told to close by me. Although the Supreme Court has recognized the notes, you are requesting that banks not accept them. Who among the Court and them is more powerful?