Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Anambra Boat Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the boat accident in Anambra in which dozens of people were killed.

The president in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers.

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously.

However, as more details are being awaited, according to the presidential aide, the president has directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the scene of the accident.

Buhari also directed the relevant agencies of government to check the safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident.”