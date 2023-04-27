Buhari not aware of promises made to Nigerians by support groups in 2015 – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, says President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t know of many promises made to Nigerians in 2015.

In the buildup to the 2015 presidential election, many promises were made to the electorate by Buhari’s camp.

The campaign promises were founded on Buhari’s track record of fighting insecurity and mitigating corruption.

Other promises, including revamping the economy, agriculture, infrastructure and human development, were also made.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday, Adesina said Buhari was not privy to some of the promises.

“What happened in 2015 was that there was a rash of documents passing off as the party’s manifesto,” he said.

“You didn’t know which one was from the party or a support group. For instance, there was a document, ‘100 things Buhari will do in 100 days’. It was when I resumed as his media adviser that I asked him about that document and he knew nothing about it.

“I’m not strictly a party person, so I do not know if some promises are part of the manifesto. But I know that each party would have promises before being elected into power and whoever is elected to power must key into those promises.

“What I’m telling you is that as at 2015, there were various types of documents which even the party didn’t know because there were many support groups who came out with their own promises.”

Commenting on Buhari’s official pre-election pledges, he said economic realities affected the fulfilment of some of them.

“A country can only spend the money it has, it can’t spend the money it doesn’t have,” he said.

“When the realities of the economy change, you have to adjust and do what you are able to do according to the realities of the economy.”