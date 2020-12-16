Buhari orders reopening of land borders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders.

The Presidency made this known in a tweet today. “President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun,” @NGRPresident tweeted.

Nigeria had in August 2019 closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring West African nations.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had last month hinted on the reopening of the nation’s borders.

Ahmed had said the presidential committee set up on the matter had completed its job and had recommended the reopening of the borders.

The minister, on Wednesday, after a Federal Executive Council meeting, disclosed the reopening of Seme Border in Lagos State, Illela Border in Sokoto State, Maigatari Border in Jigawa State, and Mfun Border in Cross River State.

According to her, other borders would be reopened before December 31, 2020.