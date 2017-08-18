Buhari receives Saraki, Dogara in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday granted audience to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara who visited him at the Abuja House in London.

Bashar Ahmed, the president’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, confirmed the visit on his twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “Earlier today, President Muhammadu Buhari received Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at Abuja House in London.’’

It would be recalled that the president had on Saturday at the Abuja House in London received members of the presidential media team where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

The media team was led by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, and he was accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Other members of the team on the trip were Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Among those who visited Buhari at the Abuja House in London in recent times were Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo, some governors, leaders of the All Progressives Congress and other prominent Nigerians.

The president had expressed appreciation to Nigerians during such visits, saying he would return to the country after clearance by his doctors.