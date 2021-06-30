Buhari salutes Tunji Bello, frontline Journalist, public administrator, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with serving Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, as he turns 60 on July 1, 2021.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, applauded Bello describing him as “an accomplished journalist, political scientist, lawyer, and public administrator, who has shown that through dint of hard work and the grace of God, the door of success remains wide open’’.

He encouraged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the reporter with the then Concord Press, who rose to up to position of Editor with the National Concord Newspaper.

Bello also served as Chairman Editorial Board at Thisday, and thereafter as Commissioner for Environment in Lagos State, Secretary to the State Government, and now Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

Buhari equally felicitated the media family, the legal profession, as well as family and friends of the celebrator, wishing Bello longer life and greater service to God and humanity.