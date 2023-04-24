Buhari to depart Abuja Tuesday for Gulf of Guinea summit in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Tuesday to attend the third extraordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

The meeting is convened by Nana Akuffo-Ado, president of Ghana, and will be held in Accra, the capital of the west African country.

According to a statement released on Monday by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari will at the meeting, deliver a keynote address on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

“As the immediate past chair of the assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by member states of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), and their partners to address and prevent piracy,” the statement reads.

“In June 2019, Nigeria’s national assembly passed the suppression of piracy and other maritime offences act, 2019, (POMO Act) which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery, and other unlawful acts against a ship.”

Buhari will be accompanied to Ghana by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA); Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), among other government officials.