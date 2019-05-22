Businessman sues acting CJN over ‘falsification’ of age

Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old businessman, has sued Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), over alleged age falsification.

In a suit filed at a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja in April, Michael alleged that the acting CJN intentionally doctored his date of birth from December 31, 1950, as stated in all his official records, to December 31, 1953 after he became a judicial officer.

In the case with suit no. FCT/HC/BW/CV/79/2019, the businessman asked the court to determine whether such act did not constitute a criminal act of perjury, falsification and forgery.

Michael asked the court to determine if by allegedly falsifying his date of birth as a judicial officer, Muhammad has not violated the constitution of country.

He also asked the court to determine if the acting CJN has not violated the code of conduct for judicial officers and as as a result reduced the image of the judiciary to a state of disrepute and odium.

The petitioner also asked the court to declare that Muhammad falsified his date of birth and has consequently breached the constitution of the country.

Michael’s prayers also include an order for the inspector-general of police (IGP) to prosecute the acting CJN for perjury.

Sam Ologunorisa, counsel to Muhammad, told the court that Michael and his counsel were absent, asking the court to dismiss the suit.

“We on our part filed a notice of preliminary objection, a counter affidavit and a written address. We urge the court to deem it fit that the originating summon has been argued,” Ologunorisa said.

“We urge the court to dismiss the suit. The case is meant to scandalise the CJN.”

Danlami Senchi, the presiding judge, said another opportunity would be given for the businessman to appear before the court to prove the allegation.

Senchi, therefore, adjourned the case till Friday and ordered hearing notices be served on the plaintiff.