Cameroun lauds EFCC on corruption fight

Dieudonné Massi Gams, Chairman, National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon, CONAC, has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its resolve towards tackling corruption in Nigeria, while seeking the agency’s support in fighting the menace across African states.

Gams, who led a delegation on a study tour to the EFCC on Thursday, August 10, 2017 said, “The tour is geared towards enlightening the CONAC on the working modalities of EFCC and seeks areas of partnership which will be mutually beneficial to both agencies”.

According to him, “The major objective for this bench marking visit is to acquire some of the best practices of the EFCC; negotiate modalities for CONAC staff to be trained at the EFCC Academy; and kick start procedures to establish formal cooperation ties between CONCAC and the EFCC.

Gams further accentuated the role of anti-graft agencies in the fight against corruption as one that is critical, stressing the need for stronger ties to effectively stem terrorism and money laundering especially within the African region.

He described the facilities at the permanent site of the EFCC as “contemporary” and expressed pleasure at the quality of work at the new site.

“The state of the art infrastructure of the EFCC is first of its kind in Africa. The various agencies need to see and emulate what EFCC is currently doing as the agency has set the pace as a leader in Africa”, Gams said.

The Acting Chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, had earlier welcomed the delegation delightfully and expressed willingness to partner with CONAC.

“We are happy to receive you and I can assure you of our readiness to assist CONAC in advancing the anti-graft war”, Magu said.

While reiterating the need to strengthen the existing collaboration among African countries in fighting corruption, the EFCC boss said, “The reason Africa is not developed is because of corruption. Corruption is a clog in the wheel of progress. Therefore, we, as anti-graft agencies and indeed all Africans, need to come together to fight the monster”.

The visitors were led on a tour to the permanent site of the EFCC by the Secretary to the Commission, Emmanuel Adegboyega Aremo, where the Project Coordinator, Engr. Dixon Otitoju, conducted the team round the facilities at the site.

According to Otitoju, “The EFCC ultra modern facility has 10 floors with conference rooms attached to each floor, massive space for executive garage, staff and visitor car park and will use water treatment to power the expansive infrastructure”.

On the CONAC’s team were Dieudonne Epo, Head of Studies and Co-operation Division; Irene Morikangache, Head of Preventation and Communications Division, and Ngom Francois, Defence Attaché to the Cameroon High Commission, Abuja.