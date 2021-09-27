‘Casualty figure unknown’ as troops repel attack by insurgents in Yobe

Troops of the Nigerian Army are currently repelling an attack by “Boko Haram insurgents” in Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe state.

The insurgents attacked Babban Gida, headquarters of Tarmuwa LGA, on Sunday. It is not yet clear if there are casualties from the attack.

The incident comes weeks after troops repelled a similar attack by insurgents in Babban Gida.

The insurgents were said to have attempted the attack on August 25, when residents were still celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

According to the army, one gun truck, one dushka anti-aircraft gun, two AK-47 rifles and unprimed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the insurgents.

Mai Mala Buni, who commended the troops for their efforts, described the soldiers’ act as “uncommon bravery”.

“It is heartwarming that although the enemy withdrew, the soldiers gallantly pursued them and cleared an ambush mounted on their way,” he said.

The attack also comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) on Nigeria’s efforts to end insurgency.

Speaking on Friday at the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) general assembly in New York, US, Buhari said Boko Haram has been “weakened”.

“Terrorism continues to dominate security discourse worldwide. In Nigeria, Boko Haram terrorist group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active and preying on soft targets,” he had said.

“Nigeria will continue to work closely with UN counter-terrorism bodies and entities with a view to bringing this scourge to an end.”