CBN selects a new spokeswoman

Dr. Isa Abdulmumin has been appointed as the acting director of the Corporate Communications Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Osita Nwanisobi, who retired from the bank on Friday after working as the director of Corporate Communications since 2021, was replaced by Abdulmumin, a former deputy director.

Nwanisobi had been functioning in the position since October 2020, and the CBN had authorized her employment as the director of its Corporate Communications Department in September 2021.

From 2009 and 2011, Nwanisobi worked as a special assistant to the deputy governor for financial system stability. From 2001 to 2009, he worked as a special assistant to the deputy governor for corporate services.