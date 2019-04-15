CCT to deliver judgment in Onnoghen’s trial Thursday

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has scheduled judgment for Thursday (April 18) in the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on a six-count charge of non-declaration of assets.

Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar announced the date on Monday after listening to lawyers to the prosecution and defence adopted their final written addresses.

Umar said the court will also, on Thursday, deliver two rulings earlier reserved on two applications by the defendants, first challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction and the other asking the tribunal Chairman to recuse himself from the case.