Charles Egbu, Nigerian professor, appointed VC of UK varsity

Leeds Trinity University in the United Kingdom has appointed Charles Egbu, a Nigerian professor, as its vice-chancellor.

In a statement on its website, the institution said Egbu will take over from Margaret A House, the outgoing VC, who had held the office for seven years.

The Anambra-born professor is billed to assume office on November 1, 2020, a move that would see him return to Leeds where he studied and taught for years.

In his reaction, Egbu expressed excitement over the appointment while promising to consolidate on the institution’s long history.

“I am honoured to be joining Leeds Trinity; a University who’s values and ethos around widening participation, offering a personalised approach and encouraging all students to achieve their best, align with my own,” he said.

“The University has an impressive track record in learning, teaching and employability, and I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established under the leadership of Professor House.

“I have already been impressed by the sense of community at Leeds Trinity and I am looking forward to engaging with students, colleagues and alumni as we shape the future strategy of the institution. I am also looking forward to returning to Leeds; the city in which I spent much of my early academic life.”

The appointment further stretches Egbu’s impressive stints in the academics where he boasts of over 25 years’ experience serving in various capacities including as pro vice-chancellor for education and experience at the University of East London.

He has also written 12 books and contributed to more than 350 publications in various international journals and conferences with focus on project management, construction management and sustainable development.

Jamie Hanley, chair designate of the board of governors at the varsity said: “Professor Egbu brings with him a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the higher education sector.”

In the same vein, Marcus Stock, bishop of Leeds and Ex-Officio chair of the board of governors, expressed confidence that the newly appointed VC would steer the university to greater heights.

“I have no doubt that, under Professor Egbu’s vision and leadership, the Catholic foundation and identity of the University will continue to provide inspiration for its future development and success,” Stock said.