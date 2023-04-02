Chelsea sack coach Graham Potter

The news has been confirmed by the club’s official website.

The loss to Aston Villa was Graham Potter’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel on 8th September. Recall that the German was sacked when the Blues were sixth in the Premier League following a summer during which they spent £255m on transfers after winning three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs– the first in the club’s history.

The full statement reads, “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

The club also stated that Graham Potter “has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition” and Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.’

The Blues have spent more than £550m on new players this season and are searching for their third manager of the season after parting ways with the English man.

Chelsea are in the bottom half of the Premier League after 28 games.

The Blues now sit on 11th position with 38 points secured and 12 points off the top four after their latest loss to Aston Villa, last night.

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.

With Leicester sacking manager Brendan Rodgers earlier on Sunday, Potter becomes the 12th manager to be sacked in the Premier League this season.