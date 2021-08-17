Cholera: Death toll rises to 1,178 as NCDC records infections in 23 states, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the death toll from cholera infections across the country currently stands at 1,178.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Monday.

As of August 9, the NCDC had confirmed 816 deaths in 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, Ihekweazu said as of August 14, the country had recorded 37,819 suspected cases of cholera.

He listed the affected states as Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi and Sokoto. Others are Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and the FCT.

“Bauchi (773), Niger (284), Zamfara (253) and Katsina (217) account for 78.1 percent of 1,956 cases reported in the last two weeks,” the NCDC DG said.

“Since the beginning of the year, a total of 1,938 samples have been collected with positive cases as follows – 277 rapid diagnosis test (RDT) positive only, 82 culture positive, 359 RDT and culture positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture is 23 percent.

“No new state reported cases in week 31. A total of 770 suspected cases were reported this week, representing a 34 percent decrease, compared to 1,162 suspected cases recorded in week 30.”

He urged residents of the affected states to ensure strict adherence to hygienic practices, as part of efforts to limit the spread of infections.