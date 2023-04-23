Chris Oyakhilome to host global event to showcase devotional spread globally

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Founder and President of Loveworld Incorporated, says arrangements has been concluded to host a ‘ReachOut World Extravaganza’ scheduled to hold from May 5 to 6.

This is contained in a statement by the Rhapsody of Realities Department, Loveworld Incorporated and on Sunday in Abuja.

It noted that the extravaganza was to celebrate efforts made by the church in fulfilling Jesus’ mandate of spreading the gospel to every part of the world.

Speaking at his teaching programme tagged: “YourLoveworld”, which held on Tuesday, Pastor Chris said the work of world evangelism had been passed on, uncompleted.

“From one generation to another, the work of world evangelisation has been passed on uncompleted, but for the first time in history, we have the chance to take the gospel to the whole world.

“This is the first time that the church has had such an extraordinary opportunity to finish this work which was started long ago by the Lord Jesus Christ himself and commissioned to his apostles, and now to us through the generations.

“For the first time, the Gospel of Jesus is being preached in all the world’s known languages through Rhapsody of Realities. The blind and deaf are not left out; everyone has an opportunity.”

He said this was why the church organised the ReachOut World Extravaganza.

“So you get to know what we are doing and how you can be a part of it. This is the most significant opportunity the church has had in about 2000 years, and we cannot miss or blow it. We must finish the work.”

He also said the department had rhapsody for children and teenagers, and those who were visually impaired.

“We have the Braille version, which is also available in hundreds of languages.”

According to the statement, the ReachOut Extravaganza is for all Christians, and Christian organisations interested in taking the gospel around the world, and it will hold online at www.reachoutworld.org on the aforementioned dates.