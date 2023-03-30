Chrisland School principal, 3 staff arraigned over Whitney Adeniran’s death

The Lagos state department of public prosecution (DPP) has arraigned four staff members of Chrisland High School Ikeja over the death of its student Whitney Adeniran.

The staffers — which include the school principal, vice principal and two employees — were arraigned on Thursday on a two-count charge of manslaughter and negligent acts.

The arraigned staff members are Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria.

They were brought before Oyindamola Ogala, the judge of the Ikeja high court.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Whitney died on February 9 during a sports event at Agege Stadium.

Blessing Adeniran, Whitney’s mother, accused Chrisland School of holding back information on the cause of her death.

Consequently, the state ministry of education ordered a temporary closure of the school pending an investigation.

The state later revealed that an autopsy on February 15 showed that the 12-year-old girl died from asphyxia and electrocution.

While the school recently tendered a public apology on the matter, an inquest into the case is to begin on April 4.

The Lagos ministry of justice established a case of manslaughter and negligence against the school.