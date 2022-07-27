Chrisland schools: Lagos re-arraigns broadcaster for allegedly sharing pupils sex video

A 40-year-old on-air personality, Uche Igwe, popularly known as Darksam, has been re-arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court, Yaba, Lagos, for allegedly sharing sex video of Chrisland Schools pupils.

The state government, yesterday, re-arraigned Igwe on a count charge before the court. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the count.

The Nigeria Police Force had sometime in May 2022, arraigned the defendant, who works with Metro FM, Lagos State, on a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, had also admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

When the case was called yesterday, Lagos State government through its counsel, Omolola Saliu, informed the court of amended information. The defendant was, therefore, re-arraigned on a count charge, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In the amended charge, Igwe was accused of distributing via his Twitter handle on April 18, the sex video of some Chrisland pupils, who were in Dubai for a World Schools Games.

His offence is contrary to Section 23(2) of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021. His trial was subsequently adjourned to September 28, 2022.