Come let’s fix Nigeria together, Sanusi tells secessionists

Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano, has condemned the calls by secessionists for the break-up of Nigeria.

Sanusi said this on Tuesday in Lagos at the unveiling of his book entitled, ‘For the Good of The Nation’. The book, a collection of essays and perspectives, was unveiled to mark his 60th birthday and to raise funds for girl-child education.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation agitators are seeking the break-up of Nigeria.

The former emir said those seeking to break up the country do not know what they are talking about. “I hope that my story and the story of many of us here is one that we will use to continue stressing that those who say they want to break up this country do not know what they are talking about.

“We have to keep this country together and if we complain about it, it is because we love Nigeria and hopefully we will not just complain.

“Hopefully we will join hands together with those who are in this very difficult path to make Nigeria great. I honestly do not know what you are looking for, seeking the country to secede.”

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said Nigeria has a lot to gain by remaining united.

Sanusi said the country cannot keep subsidising petrol.

“Nigerians have to understand that the way we have run the state is unsustainable; we cannot continue subsidising fuel, we cannot continue subsidising power, look at other West African countries,” he said.

“It is desirable, but it is not sustainable and we have to be ready to make certain sacrifices. We have already made many but if we don’t make those sacrifices now to set the fiscal position of the government in order, so that we are not relying on excessive oil, we are placing the future of this country in jeopardy.”

On his part, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, pledged the commitment of the bankers’ committee to Sanusi’s girl-child project.

“At the bankers’ committee, we deliberated on this subject and we will contribute substantially towards this project,” he said.

“Asides from the bankers that are here, the CACOVID team will do something to ensure that we honour you, Khalifa.”