Community leaders in Ogun tasked to assist govt against illegal devt

As part of the present administration’s commitment in Ogun State to ensuring a well-planned, orderly and functional environment, the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has tasked Community Development Committee (CDC) leaders to report any unlawful erecting of structure in their various communities, to assist the government in curbing haphazard and illegal development across the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun, gave the charge at a sensitisation programme for leaders of the Abeokuta Zonal Area Community Development Committee at Ijaye, Abeokuta, organised by the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

Engr. Abiodun, represented by the Director, Urban Development, TPl. Rufus Talabi, said proper layouts of the environment would forestall many challenges associated with the indiscriminate selling of lands and building of structures in new and developing areas.

He advised the community members to visit any Zonal Town Planning offices in the State for information on building approvals, as well as activities that contradict town planning and development, to reduce the potential hazards to the society.

The Permanent Secretary stated that, “Most people just buy land and start building without proper consideration for the future of the area, or the impact of their development on the environment. This is why someone will build without leaving setbacks for roads or drainages, among other regulations”.

Contributing, the Acting General Manager, OGPDPA, Tpl. James Idowu said the visit was to sensitise and create awareness on issues related to planning as it affects members of the public.

Tpl. Idowu emphasised that Governor Dapo Abiodun’s mission statement was to create quantitative governance and enabling environment for public-private partnership, urging the people to build in accordance with the building law of the State.

In his remark, the Zonal Chairman, Abeokuta South Local Government CDC, Elder Olorunbe Aregbesola, said the enlightenment would go a long way in informing the community members on the right thing to do and prevent flooding, building collapse, and other associated environmental problems in the future.