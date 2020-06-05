Coronavirus: Tottenham confirm positive result in latest testing round

Tottenham have had one positive coronavirus result in the latest round of testing by the Premier League, the club say.

That person will now self-isolate for seven days. “Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed,” Spurs said in a statement on their website.

This was the only positive result after 1,197 players and staff were checked in the latest round of testing.

There have now been five rounds of testing for Covid-19, and the total of positive results has increased to 13 from 5,079 tests.

Premier League players and staff are currently tested twice a week, with the league set to resume on 17 June.