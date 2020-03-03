Coronavirus: Two foreigners from ‘high-risk country test negative’ in Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says two foreign nationals suspected to be carrying the coronavirus disease from “a high-risk country in Asia” have tested negative.

The governor said a series of medical examination at the state’s bio-security facility conducted on the two patients, who were brought from Ogun state over the weekend, did not show any sign of the infection.

He said the condition of the Italian national was improving, adding that the incident command centre was satisfied with the “recovery of the infected patient”.

Sanwo-Olu said the aim of the meeting with the local government stakeholders was to engage them in propagating accurate information on the virus at the grassroots and also to pass on information on how to prevent human-to-human transmission in case of potential outbreak.

“We have called for this meeting as part of proactive measures we are taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus to our local communities. It is no more news that we are managing a case in Lagos, but the situation does not call for panic,” Sanwo-olu was quoted to have said.

“One of the lessons we learnt during the outbreak of Ebola virus six years ago is that the grassroots was adequately sensitised and prepared.

“We don’t want to record any loss of life to this virus. My administration places premium value on human life, which is the reason we have upgraded facilities at our bio-security centre and Infectious Disease Hospital to stop the spread of the virus.

“Government is doing its best to stop coronavirus, but government cannot do it alone. It requires collective responsibility of everybody living in Lagos to stop the virus. We want every resident of the state to have first-hand information on the virus and how to report any possible case to the authorities.”

The governor asked the stakeholders to disseminate the information to members of their respective communities and sensitise them on how to get information from official sources.

He said the government would maintain an open line of communication with the public on the progress being made in containing the virus, advising members of the public to disregard any piece of information that did not come from official source.