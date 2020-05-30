Court jails oil thief in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, secured the conviction of one Praise Wokoma Barrah for illegal dealing in petroleum products. He was jailed by Justice I.M Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The convict was arraigned by the Commission on one-count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products, contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act, CAP P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, and punishable under Section 4 (6) of the same Act.

The one-count charge read: “That you Praise Wokoma Barrah, sometime in August, 2019 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did distribute petroleum products (Automotive Gas Oil) conveyed in a Ford Bus with registration number FZE 778 RV without a licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act, CAP P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, and punishable under Section 4 (6) of the same Act”.

Barrah pleaded guilty to the charge.

While reviewing the facts, prosecution counsel, M. T. Iko tendered some documents and called a witness who told the court that the convict was arrested by 6 Division, Nigerian Army at Okwujiagu Area of Port Harcourt, alongside a Ford Bus with registration Number FZE 778 RV, while conveying drums containing products suspected to be illegally -refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

The prosecution witness further disclosed that the convict, Barrah, did not have a licence from the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to lift or deal in petroleum products. In view of the facts, Iko urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged.

Justice Sani thereafter convicted and sentenced Barrah to two years imprisonment with an option of N200, 000 fine.