Court orders INEC to publish Ukaegbu’s name as LP’s Imo guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has affirmed Ukaegbu Ikechukwu as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the November 11, 2023 election.

Delivering judgement in the case in Owerri, Imo State, Justice B. O Quadri said the primary election that produced Ikechukwu on the 16th of April, 2023 was valid after considering the evidence before him.

According to the judge, the primary election was not held on the 15th of April, 2023 as claimed by the Plaintiff, Basil Maduka.

He ruled that the plaintiff was never an aspirant in the nomination process as he never participated in the Labour Party primary election.

Therefore, Justice Quadri stated that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to institute the case against the defendant.

He therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the election.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, LP, has asked the public to be wary of the purported judgment that claims that the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, had been replaced with Ukeagbu.

The party described the information as mischievous, blaming Lamidi Apapa and his supporters for it.

The Julius Abure-led party said the purported Imo State court judgment was the same judgment that was surreptitiously obtained from Bayelsa State under the same judge, which was also widely circulated.

It explained that the case, which commenced in Imo State terminated in the Bayelsa court because the judge, Justice Quadri, who was handling it took it along with him to Bayelsa where he was transferred and did not mention in his ruling that Achonu, who never had anything to do with the case, be replaced.

“The leadership of the Labour Party read with utter dismay the judgment entered against our candidate in the November governorship election in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu.”

He likened the judgment to what transpired in Kano State where they procured a judgment against the LP and the Abia State then governor-elect, Alex Otti, adding that the group has not relented on their evil mission hence the purported judgment.

Ifoh restated that Achonu remained the Labour Party candidate in the poll in Imo and urged the electorate to ignore irresponsible comments from interlopers.

Also, Director General of Senator Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Engr. Chime Nzeribe, said: “We are not distracted by the noise from paid agents whose stock in trade is to retain the out-going government in Imo by dividing Senator Achonu’s votes.