Court orders Lulu-Briggs’ widow to release husband’s body for burial

A Ghanaian high court has ordered Seinye Lulu-Briggs to release the remains of her late husband to his family.

In a ruling dated December 23, Eric Kyei Baffour, the presiding judge, ordered Seinye to release the remains of Benson Lulu-Briggs, founder of Moni Pulo Limited, to the family to be conveyed to Nigeria for burial.

The court also mandated the family of the deceased, led by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, second eldest son of the deceased, to give a binding undertaking that “under no circumstances will the family allow or suffer the Plaintiff/Widow to undergo any cruel, inhumane or barbaric customary practices in Nigeria, when the body is conveyed” .

“UPON READING the Affidavit of CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, SENIBO LULU-BRIGGS and SOFIRI Lulu-Briggs of Nigeria, together with the Statement of Case, sworn to and filed on the 13th day of August, 2019 in opposition to Plaintiffs Motion on Notice for an Order of Interlocutory Injunction, “the judge ruled.

“AND UPON READING the Affidavit of THOMAS ARTHUR, a Chief Paralegal at Kimathi & Partners, Corporate Attorneys, of House No. 6 Airport Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, together with the Statement of Case, sworn to and filed on the 23rd day of December, 2019 in opposition to Defendant’s Motion on Notice for an Order of Interlocutory Injunction.

“AND THE COURT, having considered the two Applications filed by both parties, guided by Order 25 rule I of C.1.47, and having exercised its discretion according to law and the Affidavit evidence, hereby declines the Application of the Plaintiff/ Applicant/Widow Seinye Lulu-Briggs, and further orders as follows:

“That the moral remains of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs be released by the 4th Defendant Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited and the Ghana Police Service, to the family by custom, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to convey same to Nigeria, for the burial and funeral rites.

“That the delegation led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs that will convey the body of the deceased to Nigeria, should include two representatives of the Plaintiff/Widow, who should be part of the delegation that will convey the body to Nigeria.

“That the family, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will further undertake that the Plaintiff/Widow will be ably represented in the burial and funeral preparations, and will be allowed to play her role as a widow mourning her deceased husband.”

The court also ordered the hospital that conducted an autopsy on the deceased to file its report at its registry within three days of being served.

The death of Lulu-Briggs on December 27, 2018, in Accra, Ghana, had created controversy among his family members.

Seinye, his widow, who had travelled with him, was accused of having a hand in his death but she denied the allegations.