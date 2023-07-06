Court to deliver judgment in APC aspirant’s suit against Sylva Sept. 22

A Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Sept. 22 for judgment in a suit filed by Ogbomade Johnson, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Nov. 11 Bayelsa governorship election, against Timipre Sylva over his emergence as the party’s candidate.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after Johnson’s lawyer, Reuben Egwuaba, including APC and Sylva’s counsel, Bem Atetan and Ogwu Onoja, SAN, respectively adopted their processes in the matter.

Earlier at the resumed hearing, Egwuaba informed the court that he filed a written address in response to the preliminary objection served on them by Sylva but discovered a mistake in the application.

“We filed a written address and we discovered the pages exceeded the number stipulated under the rule. So we brought a motion to seek an order to deem it properly filed,” he said.