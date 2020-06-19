COVID-19: Access Bank staff tests positive

The management of Access Bank Plc has declared that “one of our employees working in Access Bank, Yenagoa Branch of Bayelsa State has tested positive for COVID-19. The infected employee is currently being treated after only displaying mild symptoms,” a statement released late on Friday said.

The bank said that “in line with our COVID-19 business continuity plan, we immediately activated our established incident management protocols. These include asking all staff of the branch to go on self-isolation and get tested while the branch and surrounding area undergoes a decontamination protocol.

“To ensure the safety of our customers, staff and community, we have notified customers who visited the branch to contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and self-isolate.

“Customers of the affected branch can continue to carry out transactions using our alternative banking channels – *901# and AccessMore. Should you have any issues, please call our Contact Center or visit any of our other branches close to you.”