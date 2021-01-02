COVID-19 ‘disrupted’ plans to amend constitution, says Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the plans for votes to be taken on the constitution alteration bills in December 2020.

Omo-Agege who chairs the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, however, promised that the votes will be taken in a not too distant time.

He said this in a statement titled, “New Year: We must not give in to despair – Omo-Agege’, which was signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga.

The Deputy Senate President said, “The Coronavirus pandemic disrupted our earlier plans to have the constitution alteration bills voted on sometime in December last year. Consequently, we will have those votes taken on each of these bills separately in a not too distant time.

“I firmly believe that we are on course to true greatness. Let us keep hope alive as we renew our collective resolve to ensure that the dreams and labour of our heroes past are transformed into a better future for succeeding generations”.

He assured that the Senate would be fair to all and promised to make the report of the panel ready in record time.