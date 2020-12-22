COVID-19: FG bans large gatherings, asks some civil servants to work from home

The federal government has banned large gatherings, restricting the crowd at wedding, seminars, conferences and other programmes to a maximum of 50.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, announced at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the head of the task force, directed civil servants below grade 12 to work from home.

He said the measures were taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari approved all the actions of the PTF.

“​Over the past four briefings, the PTF has been raising the alert flag on the rising number of infections in the country and the possibility of a second wave arriving at our shores. ​Recent Epidemiology records confirm to the PTF that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world. Particularly, Lagos, Kaduna and the FCT have emerged as the new epicentres during this period, with over 70% of all confirmed cases.

“​From our assessment, the current situation are clearly the consequences of certain occurrences and events of the last few weeks. These include: Sudden increase in social gatherings involving large congregations from different parts of the country, and the world, at events such as weddings, religious activities, political rallies, conferences and end of year celebrations;

“ii. These events, classified globally as ‘supers-spreader events’, make the risk of a single infection causing a large outbreak among attendees significantly higher;

“​The PTF has surveyed developments and actions taken by governments around the world, assessed our domestic environment and has accordingly submitted its recommendations to Mr. President on immediate measures to be taken.

“​In line with the authorisation, the PTF wishes to issue the following advisories to sub-national entities for implementation over the next five weeks because these activities are considered super spreader events:

“Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues;

“Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed;

“Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons;

“Limit All gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.”