COVID-19: Kano ready to refund fares to intending pilgrims

The Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) says it is ready to refund money deposited by intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Niheria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

NAN reports that the Government of Saudi Arabia recently said that no pilgrims travelling from other countries would participate in the 2020 Hajj due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, however, said that Muslims of any nationality residing in Saudi Arabia would be permitted to participate in the Hajj.

According to Saudi Arabian authorities, those going to participate in the 2020 Hajj must be under 65 years and will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in Mecca

Abba told NAN that intending pilgrims who would want their money refunded would get it, while those interested to book for the 2021 Hajj could leave their money with the board.

He gave the assurance that none of the intending pilgrims who deposited money for the pilgrimage would lose a kobo.