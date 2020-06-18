COVID-19: MURIC lauds FG, Lagos over delay in reopening Churches, Mosques

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has lauded Federal and Lagos State Government on the decision to delay reopening of Schools, Churches and Mosques.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, stated that the association fully endorsed the decision of the Lagos State Government to suspend the reopening of Churches and Mosques.

“We fully endorse the decision of the Lagos State to suspend the opening of Churches and Mosques. The indices are highly unfavourable for opening places of religious places.

“As at June 17, Lagos alone confirmed 7,461 COVID-19 cases out of the total national figure of 17,148. This represents approximately 44 per cent.

“The state government has therefore taken the right step by suspending the reopening of Churches and Mosques. It should be noted that Lagos is a mega-city with a population of more than 17.5 million,” he said.

He appealed to Lagos residents to exercise patience, adding that the stat was the epicentre of this pandemic.

“We can worship God or Allah from the confines of our homes but we can no longer worship once we are in the graves.

“It is when we are alive that God needs us to worship Him. Dead men do not and cannot worship. In fact God does not need our worship anymore once we are dead.

“Death marks the beginning of accounts. So why don’t we stay at home and remain safe in order to be able to continue worshipping and adding positively to our good deeds?

“We must therefore be patient. We do not have to go far looking for God. God is everywhere: in the church, in our offices and our homes,” he said.

He added that Nigerians needed to understand their religions and approach them with moderation.

“We appeal to other state governments to cooperate with federal government by postponing the resumption of schools.

“We enjoin Lagos religious leaders and residents to show understanding by supporting the decision to suspend the reopening of Churches and Mosques for now. It is not over until it is over,” he said.