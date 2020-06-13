COVID-19: Nigeria’s death toll higher than 11 West African countries combined

The total COVID-19 deaths in West Africa is inching closer to 900.

According to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), 886 people have died from the disease in the sub-region out of the 46,433 persons infected.

At least 43 percent of the deaths are in Nigeria which has recorded 387 deaths, more than fatalities recorded in 11 West African countries combined.

With 20,991 recoveries, only about half of the cases in the sub-region are still active.

Nigeria is also the the country with the highest number of cases at 14, 554 cases, followed by Ghana whose population is six times lesser.

In Africa, 221,000 people have now been infected with COVID-19 after 1,732 cases were recorded on Thursday.

Only 113,329 of those cases are, however, active: 5,916 have died while 101,841 have been discharged after recovering.

Globally, there are 7.6 million cases so far with 426,000 deaths and 3.8 million recoveries.