Crack in Akeredolu’s cabinet deepens

The crack among members of the Ondo State Executive Council have further deepened due to the absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu is expected to resume from his medical leave on Thursday, July 6th.

Akeredolu handed over power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa in a letter he sent to the Ondo Assembly.

It was gathered that some cabinet members refused to honour meetings called by Aiyedatiwa.

Sources said the State Executive Council meeting held only once since the Governor proceeded on medical leave.

Others cabinet members interested in the governorship race include Commissioner for Finance Wale Akinterinwa and Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu.

A top government official said cabinet members loyal to Aiyedatiwa have pushed for more funding to his office by virtue of an Acting Governor but such move was said to be resisted.

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the Acting Governor has not summoned State Executive Council meeting.

The Commissioner said all cabinet members would attend if the council meeting were to hold.

She also dismissed talks that some cabinet members refused to attend meeting called by Aiyedatiwa.