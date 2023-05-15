Cracks in Kaduna PDP as NWC counters ward exco on suspension of Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC) says the suspension of Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna, by his ward executives, is “null and void”.

On Sunday, the PDP Tudun-Wada ward in Kaduna state chaired by Saidu Aliyu suspended Makarfi over alleged anti-party activities.

In the suspension notice signed by Aliyu and five others, the executive members alleged that Makarfi is “self-opinionated and intolerant of dissenting views” and that his actions have divided the party.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said Makarfi’s suspension is “null, void and with no effect”.

Ologunagba said the ward does not have the constitutional powers to suspend a member of the national executive committee (NEC).

“The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the ward executive, hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada ward executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017),” the statement reads.

Ologunagba said section 57 (7) of the party’s constitution stipulates that no executive committee, at any level except the NEC, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate to or concern a member of the NEC, deputy governor or member of the national assembly.

The party asked all members in Kaduna to “disregard the purported suspension” of Makarfi by the ward members.

“The NWC also charges all Party members in Kaduna State to remain united at this critical time especially as the Party leadership is progressing in our concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive reconciliation in our Party,” Ologunagba said.