Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr sign kit deal with Nike

By
Agency Report
-
0
NIKE-and-Al-Nassar-patner
NIKE-and-Al-Nassar-patner

Al-Nassr has unveiled Nike as its new kit manufacturer following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in January this year.

In a post made by the club’s official Twitter account on Sunday, it stated, “We are delighted to announce Nike, as our official kit supplier for the 2023-24 season.

“This deal will be activated starting from AlNassr Japan Tour at the end of July.”

Football superstar, Ronaldo, 38, has a lifetime deal with Nike and is currently on a 10-year contract with the company worth £147 million.

Ronaldo’s team, Al-Nassr, has switched from Arabic giants Duneus to Nike as their kit manufacturer. This is the team’s third time partnering with Nike, having worked with them previously between 1997-2001 and 2010-2012.

The change in the manufacturer is unlikely to result in a significant visual change, as Duneus took inspiration from Nike’s style for their current kit design.

Al-Hilal, another Saudi pro league team, has also recently switched to a well-known sportswear brand, Puma, on a five-year contract as the league’s international profile grows.

Previous articleBattle for leadership of c’ttees, ministerial list’s screening top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow
Next articleYaya Toure wanted Man City to sign Sadio Mane

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.