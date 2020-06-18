Cross River lawmaker dies at isolation centre after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Godwin Akwaji, lawmaker representing Obudu constituency at the Cross River state house of assembly, has died after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

He was said to have died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre around 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Akwaji, who was said to be diabetic, also exhibited fatigue, fever, cough, breathlessness.

A family source told TheCable that the deceased had been treated for malaria and pneumonia with no improvement.

The source added that some persons who visited the lawmaker at the hospital are already showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Commenting on Akwaji’s death, Ifere Paul, a Facebook user wrote: “I spoke to Hon. Godwin Akwaji weeks before the LGA elections. He told me what a wonderful chairman I’ll make. He ended our conversation on a sad note though.

“That the establishment does not want intelligent people like me, and was afraid I might not make it because I am not somebody’s stooge. I just got information from Agba Jalingo that Hon. Akwaji is late now. He was such a nice guy. May his soul find rest.”

Cross River is the only state where any case of COVID-19 has not been confirmed in the country.