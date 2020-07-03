Cross River records more COVID-19 cases, but govt yet to admit

Ikpeme Ikpeme, chief medical director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), says five patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.

Cross River is the only state where any case of COVID-19 has not been officially confirmed in the country.

In a circular issued on Friday, the medical director said two of the patients are workers in the hospital.

He said the tests were performed using the PCR technique at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited laboratory in Ebonyi state.

“The Management of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital wishes to inform her staff and patients that Covid-19 tests performed on 5 samples from our hospital returned positive. Two of these samples came from our medical staff,” Ikpeme said.

“These staff have since made tremendous progress along the path of recovery and are doing well. The tests were performed using the PCR Technique at the NCDC Accredited Laboratory located at Alex Ekweme University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki. Management has duly informed the Cross River State government and other agencies of government.

“We wish to reassure our staff and patients that a positive Covid-19 test is neither a ”death sentence” nor a reason for any type of fear or stigmatization. As stated above, our medical personnel have recovered. We urge all staff and patients to abide by the guidelines on hand and respiratory hygiene as amused by the State and Federal Governments through their various agencies, especially The Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC). There is absolutely no reason for panic or furore.”

Last week, Ikpeme announced that a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.

But Beta Edu, the state commissioner for information, maintained that there is no record of any COVID-19 case in the state.

On Thursday, Ben Ayade, the state governor, said he has handed the state over to the federal government as far as COVID-19 is concerned.