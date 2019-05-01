Cross River workers unhappy with May salary advance

Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has promised to pay the new N30, 000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

Ayade, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Agbor, promised to implement the new minimum wage as soon as necessary modalities are sorted out by the Federal Government.

The governor made this known at the May Day rally in Calabar on Wednesday just as workers in the state got their salaries for the month of May.

The state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Clarkson Otu, said workers and the leadership of labour were unhappy over such early payment of salaries by the state government even though the government means well.

“As labour leaders we do not support it (early salaries payment). We have told His Excellency that it is not proper.

“April salary was paid only last week and on May 1st he pays May salary. We are surprised he still paid early this month in spite of our protest. We will continue to engage him on that,” he said.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpepi also decried the early payment of salaries by the state government.

Ukpepi said the leadership of labour under him will engage with the governor with a view to putting an end to early payments of salaries in the state.