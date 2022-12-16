Dabiri-Erewa hails Nigeria Immigration Service for creating Diaspora desks at airports

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, has been commended by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), for his directive to the Service to set up Diaspora Desks in all of the country’s international airports in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians returning home.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the head of media and public relations for the Commission, said in a statement that the decision will significantly lessen the stress for Nigerians living abroad who are returning for the holiday season.

In order to meet the immediate requirements of Nigerians living abroad who are returning to their home nation, Dabiri-Erewa said that Diaspora Desks would soon be established at the airports in Lagos and Abuja.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to work with any governmental organizations serving the needs of Nigerians residing abroad.

Recall that on Monday, Comptroller-General of Immigration Service (CGIS) Isah Jere Idris ordered the immediate installation of diaspora desks in all international airports to ensure a smooth passport processing experience for all Nigerians returning home over the holiday season who may be interested in processing their passports.

Following this, the CGIS instructed passport offices around the nation to provide such nationals living outside the country and their families priority attention, keeping in mind that most of them have a set time of day when they return to their countries of residence.

The Federal Government has given the go-ahead for Nigerians returning home to be allowed entry into the nation with their expired Nigerian passports, according to a memo sent earlier on December 9 by the CGIS to all pertinent authorities.

Consequently, he implored all airlines to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports into the country with their expired passports.

“The CGIS affirmed the commitment of the Service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows.”

This fast-track passport process for this yuletide season commenced a few weeks ago with the opening of passport offices on Saturday.

The NIS said the process would continue until 31st January 2023.