Dangote, Bill Gates meet Tinubu Monday

The President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, will on Monday meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Dangote disclosed this after a closed-door session with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday.

He told State House correspondents, “I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend, Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together.”

Although Dangote did not reveal the purpose of Monday’s visit, it is believed to be part of ongoing consultations Tinubu is having with key leaders within the local and global business community.

In his inaugural speech on May 29, Tinubu promised local and foreign investors that he would “review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.”

“We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home,” he added.