Dapo Abiodun, Oyetola, Sanwo-Olu absent as south-west govs launch ‘Amotekun’

Dapo Abiodun, Gboyega Oyetola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governors of Ogun, Osun and Lagos state respectively, were absent from the launch of Amotekun, the joint security outfit by south-west governors.

The launch took place at the secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Thursday.

The six state governors had constituted the outfit to tackle challenges of insecurity including kidnapping and banditry in the region.

While all the governors were expected to be in attendance, only Rotimi Akeredolu, Kayode Fayemi, and Seyi Makinde, governors of Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo were present.