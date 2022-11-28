Davido makes first public appearance after the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Davido, a well-known Nigerian performer, made his first public appearance since the passing of his son Ifeanyi. The singer was present in Osun State for his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as the new governor of the region.

The musician became silent on social media sites and shied away from public appearances as he grieved the loss of his kid. The musician, though, appeared to have moved on as he gathered with family and friends to prepare for his uncle Ademola’s inauguration.

Davido could be seen with his team wearing a sky blue agbada and donning black sunglasses in a series of pictures released on Instagram by his assistant, Israel DMW.