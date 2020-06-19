Despite forfeiting assets to EFCC, PEF GM is back to work and even attended NIPSS

Goddy Nnadi, general manager (corporate services) of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (management) board, is back to his desk — despite forfeiting illegally acquired properties to the federal government.

He has even attended a senior course at the elite National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) — after which the PEF executive secretary wrote to congratulate him “for doing us proud”.

It was gathered that Nnadi resumed his job less than one month after a federal high court in Abuja ruled he fraudulently acquired some of his properties.

In December, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the court granted the final forfeiture order of the properties because they were “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities”.

However, despite the court ruling, Nnadi returned to work at the federal agency in January and only recently, completed a senior executive course at the NIPSS in Plateau state.

The office of the attorney-general of the federation is said to have written a letter in his favour, arguing that since he was not suspended or made to face an internal panel at PEF(M), he was free to return to work.

However, in a letter, the PEF(M) board congratulated him on the completion of the course which it described as a “great honour” for the organisation.

The letter dated May 6 and signed by Ahmed Bobboi, PEF executive secretary, read: “On behalf of the staff and management of PEF (M) B, I wish to acknowledge your personal achievement and congratulate you for successful completion of the NIPSS Senior Executive Course No. 41 (2019).

“We are enormously proud of you for the great honour you brought to PEF (M) B by this achievement. This achievement should bring you tremendous pride and a strong sense of responsibility.”

The general manager is being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged offences bordering on bribery and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency also alleged he had sometime in 2006 “used the names of some proxies to incorporate Galbani Nigeria Limited with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, after which he opened the company’s bank accounts with Zenith Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc”.