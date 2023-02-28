Despite Umahi’s victory, Ebonyi APC to contest election

Notwithstanding Governor David Umahi’s electoral triumph, the All Progressives Congress has declared that it will challenge votes that were allegedly lost through manipulation, particularly in the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the party’s state chairman, revealed it to reporters on Tuesday when he briefed them on the results of the state’s National Assembly elections.

Regarding the votes lost due to alleged opposition manipulation, Okoro-Emegha claimed the party has made the proper recommendations to the Independent National Election Commission.

“You cannot claim that an 11-year-old boy who won the N200 million lotto does not need the money because he is young.

“We need all of our legal votes since the number of goals scored in a football league matters more than the points earned.

In particular, at the Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency, Okoro-Emegha declared, “We would not abdicate our responsibilities because the governor won the senate seat.”

He stated his belief that INEC will effectively handle the party’s complaints because it has the necessary supporting documentation.

“Because we are in a period of transition, all political parties are free to exercise their election-related rights.”

He declared, “We have evidence of manipulations by the opposition and are confident that our complaints will be fairly treated.

Yet, the party wouldn’t be obnoxious in demanding restitution, according to Okoro-Emegha; instead, they would look into legal options.

“The governor, who is the APC’s leader, always exhorts us to maintain peace, but this should not lead to anyone taking advantage of our meekness.

“We appreciate our throngs of followers who voted en masse for us and assure them that all votes that were tampered with will be retrieved.”