Dije Aboki becomes Kano’s first female chief judge

The Kano house of assembly has confirmed the appointment of Dije Aboki as the first female chief judge of the state.

NAN reports that Aboki’s appointment was approved following a letter sent to the house of assembly by Abba Yusuf, governor of the state.

The appointment letter was read during the plenary on Thursday by Ismail Falgore, speaker of the house.

In March, Aboki was appointed acting chief judge by Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state.

The appointment comes after Falgore headed a screening exercise of three commissioner nominees — Ibrahim Fagge, Ibrahim Namadi, and Amina Abdullahi-Sani.

Speaking after confirming the nominees, the speaker of the house urged them to remain dedicated to their duties and also complement the efforts of the government in developing the state.

In April 2021, Aisha Bashir-Aliyu was appointed as the first female chief judge of Nasarawa state.

Halima Mohammed was elected the substantive female chief judge of Gombe in February 2023.